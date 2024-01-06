If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Wofford and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 251

Wofford's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Wofford beat the Virginia Cavaliers in a 71-70 win on December 16. In the win over Virginia, Rachael Rose posted a team-high 21 points. Maddie Heiss chipped in 16 points.

Next best wins

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 273/RPI) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 316/RPI) on November 11

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 331/RPI) on November 29

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Wofford has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Wofford is playing the 233rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Terriers have 14 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Wofford has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

