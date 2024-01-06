What are Wofford's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 207

Wofford's best wins

Wofford notched its signature win of the season on November 11, when it took down the High Point Panthers, who rank No. 118 in the RPI rankings, 99-98. Dillon Bailey was the top scorer in the signature victory over High Point, dropping 20 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

81-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 6

74-64 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on December 2

88-80 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on December 9

87-85 at home over VMI (No. 359/RPI) on January 3

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Wofford has drawn the 159th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Terriers have 13 games left against teams over .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Wofford has 16 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. Mercer Bears

Wofford Terriers vs. Mercer Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

