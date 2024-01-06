The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will look to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Winthrop is 6-1 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 327th.

The Eagles record 78.3 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 72.3 the Spartans give up.

When Winthrop totals more than 72.3 points, it is 9-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Winthrop is scoring 19.3 more points per game (88.2) than it is in away games (68.9).

In 2023-24, the Eagles are giving up 61.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 75.0.

Looking at three-point shooting, Winthrop has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 31.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 per game and a 34.4% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule