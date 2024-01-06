How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will look to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Winthrop is 6-1 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 327th.
- The Eagles record 78.3 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 72.3 the Spartans give up.
- When Winthrop totals more than 72.3 points, it is 9-0.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Winthrop is scoring 19.3 more points per game (88.2) than it is in away games (68.9).
- In 2023-24, the Eagles are giving up 61.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 75.0.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Winthrop has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 31.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 per game and a 34.4% percentage on the road.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 113-62
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Longwood
|W 68-60
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/13/2024
|Radford
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
