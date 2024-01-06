Saturday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with Winthrop taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 75, South Carolina Upstate 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-6.4)

Winthrop (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

South Carolina Upstate has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Winthrop's ATS record this season is 6-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 4-7-0 and the Eagles are 4-9-0. In the past 10 contests, South Carolina Upstate is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Winthrop has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.4 per outing to rank 102nd in college basketball.

Winthrop is 120th in college basketball at 38.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Winthrop makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 34.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.5%.

Winthrop forces 13.3 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (231st in college basketball).

