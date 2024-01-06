If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Winthrop and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 300

Winthrop's best wins

On December 14, Winthrop picked up its signature win of the season, a 65-60 victory over the Georgia State Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 199) in the RPI rankings. Leonor Paisana amassed a team-high 20 points with two rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Georgia State.

Next best wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 247/RPI) on November 25

58-53 on the road over Longwood (No. 265/RPI) on January 3

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on November 18

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

According to the RPI, Winthrop has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Winthrop gets the 283rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

As far as the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams over .500.

Winthrop has 14 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

