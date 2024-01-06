When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Winthrop be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-6 2-0 NR NR 123

Winthrop's best wins

Winthrop's signature win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in the RPI. Winthrop brought home the 68-60 in overtime win at home on January 3. Nick Johnson, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Longwood, compiled 15 points, while Kasen Harrison was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

88-82 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on December 5

78-70 over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on November 19

82-80 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on January 6

85-68 on the road over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on December 10

89-51 over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 17

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

According to the RPI, Winthrop has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Winthrop gets the 227th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records north of .500.

Winthrop's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

