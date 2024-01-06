Williamsburg County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
