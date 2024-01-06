How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (14-1) will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns' 90.8 points per game are 37.1 more points than the 53.7 the Mountaineers allow.
- Texas has put together a 14-1 record in games it scores more than 53.7 points.
- West Virginia is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 90.8 points.
- The 81.8 points per game the Mountaineers record are 25.9 more points than the Longhorns give up (55.9).
- West Virginia is 12-0 when scoring more than 55.9 points.
- When Texas gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 14-0.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Longhorns give up.
- The Longhorns make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
- Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)
- Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%
Texas Leaders
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 103-52
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|W 85-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Cincinnati
|W 68-53
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Texas
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|W 97-52
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-79
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|W 74-47
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|TCU
|-
|Moody Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
