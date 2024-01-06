How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 73rd.
- The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers average are 10.0 more points than the Rebels allow (67.8).
- When Tennessee scores more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
- Ole Miss has put together a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 79th.
- The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers give up.
- Ole Miss is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tennessee played better in home games last season, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.7 away from home.
- When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in road games (32.6%).
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Rebels conceded 6.3 fewer points per game at home (67.5) than away (73.8).
- Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
