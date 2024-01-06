The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 73rd.

The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers average are 10.0 more points than the Rebels allow (67.8).

When Tennessee scores more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss has put together a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 79th.

The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers give up.

Ole Miss is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tennessee played better in home games last season, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.7 away from home.

When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Rebels conceded 6.3 fewer points per game at home (67.5) than away (73.8).

Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center 12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena 1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum 1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule