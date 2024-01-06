The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 73rd.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers average are 10.0 more points than the Rebels allow (67.8).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Ole Miss has put together a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 79th.
  • The Rebels' 77.4 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers give up.
  • Ole Miss is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Tennessee played better in home games last season, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.7 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ole Miss put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Rebels conceded 6.3 fewer points per game at home (67.5) than away (73.8).
  • Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Troy W 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss W 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/31/2023 Bryant W 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 Florida - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Vanderbilt - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

