Saturday's contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.6)

Tennessee (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 114th in college basketball and are allowing 64.3 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 75th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.5 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc (174th in college basketball). It is making two more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 29%.

The Volunteers rank 123rd in college basketball by averaging 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 20th in college basketball, allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball action), 2.4 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (108th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.8 per contest to rank 105th in college basketball.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 230th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 36.4.

Ole Miss makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (eighth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.

Ole Miss has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (55th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 12.8 it forces (120th in college basketball).

