The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Upstate is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 40% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 278th.

The Spartans' 71.9 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 67.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-2.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate averages 82.2 points per game at home, and 66.1 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Spartans are giving up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (76.7).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drains more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.8), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (36.4%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule