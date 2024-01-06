The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 40% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 278th.
  • The Spartans' 71.9 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina Upstate averages 82.2 points per game at home, and 66.1 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Spartans are giving up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (76.7).
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drains more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.8), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Davidson L 62-59 John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Coker W 96-76 G.B. Hodge Center
1/3/2024 @ UNC Asheville L 95-67 Kimmel Arena
1/6/2024 Winthrop - G.B. Hodge Center
1/13/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
1/17/2024 Longwood - G.B. Hodge Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.