How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- South Carolina Upstate is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 40% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 278th.
- The Spartans' 71.9 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles allow.
- When it scores more than 67.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-2.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate averages 82.2 points per game at home, and 66.1 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Spartans are giving up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (76.7).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drains more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.8), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (36.4%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 62-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|W 96-76
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 95-67
|Kimmel Arena
|1/6/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/17/2024
|Longwood
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
