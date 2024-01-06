Saturday's contest between the Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) squaring off at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 75, South Carolina Upstate 68

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-6.4)

Winthrop (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

South Carolina Upstate is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Winthrop's 6-7-0 ATS record. The Spartans have a 4-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 4-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over the past 10 contests. Winthrop has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans score 71.9 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allow 72.3 (210th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina Upstate records 32.9 rebounds per game (328th in college basketball) while conceding 36.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by four boards per game.

South Carolina Upstate connects on two more threes per game than the opposition, 8.1 (125th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

The Spartans score 91.5 points per 100 possessions (260th in college basketball), while allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions (242nd in college basketball).

South Carolina Upstate has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball action), 2.5 fewer than the 14.1 it forces on average (52nd in college basketball).

