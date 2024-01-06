The Winthrop Eagles (7-7) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 58.4 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 60.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Winthrop is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 58.4 points.

The Eagles average 55.9 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Spartans give up.

Winthrop has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 55.9 points.

The Eagles are making 36.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (39.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Trinity Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) AC Markham: 5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Rebekah Gordon: 9.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

9.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Jeni Levine: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule