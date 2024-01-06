For bracketology insights on South Carolina Upstate and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on South Carolina Upstate's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Carolina Upstate ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 2-0 NR NR 225

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate's best wins

Against the North Florida Ospreys on November 25, South Carolina Upstate picked up its best win of the season, which was a 73-60 victory. In the victory against North Florida, Rebekah Gordon delivered a team-leading 18 points. Isabell West chipped in 15 points.

Next best wins

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 245/RPI) on December 9

52-51 on the road over Winthrop (No. 300/RPI) on January 6

71-44 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 331/RPI) on January 3

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 335/RPI) on December 5

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

According to the RPI, the Spartans have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

South Carolina Upstate faces the 306th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records north of .500.

In terms of SC Upstate's upcoming schedule, it has 13 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

South Carolina Upstate's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Carolina Upstate games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.