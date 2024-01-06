South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6, 0-0 MEAC) play a fellow MEAC team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-0 MEAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Davion Everett: 10.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitchel Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Caleb McCarty: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Wilson Dubinsky: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 5.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 18 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Christian Ings: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State Rank
|South Carolina State AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|260th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|75.7
|165th
|354th
|82.1
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|84th
|67th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|34.6
|260th
|9th
|13.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|349th
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7
|229th
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|12
|283rd
|342nd
|14.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.