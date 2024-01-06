The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • This season, South Carolina State has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 149th.
  • The Bulldogs' 71 points per game are just three more points than the 68 the Spartans allow.
  • South Carolina State is 3-7 when it scores more than 68 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina State is putting up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (66).
  • The Bulldogs are giving up fewer points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (85.7).
  • South Carolina State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than on the road (26.1%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Brewton-Parker W 101-84 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/29/2023 @ Nebraska L 91-62 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 86-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/6/2024 Norfolk State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/8/2024 Howard - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/20/2024 North Carolina Central - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

