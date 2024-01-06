How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- This season, South Carolina State has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 149th.
- The Bulldogs' 71 points per game are just three more points than the 68 the Spartans allow.
- South Carolina State is 3-7 when it scores more than 68 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina State is putting up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (66).
- The Bulldogs are giving up fewer points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (85.7).
- South Carolina State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than on the road (26.1%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|W 101-84
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 91-62
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 86-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|Howard
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/20/2024
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
