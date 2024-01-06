The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

This season, South Carolina State has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 149th.

The Bulldogs' 71 points per game are just three more points than the 68 the Spartans allow.

South Carolina State is 3-7 when it scores more than 68 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina State is putting up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (66).

The Bulldogs are giving up fewer points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (85.7).

South Carolina State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than on the road (26.1%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule