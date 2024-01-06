Saturday's game that pits the Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Norfolk State, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:00 PM on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 76, South Carolina State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-5.3)

Norfolk State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

South Carolina State is 9-5-0 against the spread, while Norfolk State's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Bulldogs are 9-5-0 and the Spartans are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, South Carolina State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall. Norfolk State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 11.9 points per game (scoring 71.0 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball while allowing 82.9 per contest to rank 353rd in college basketball) and have a -190 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina State grabs 39.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while conceding 36.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

South Carolina State makes 5.0 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 27.7% from deep (347th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

The Bulldogs rank 348th in college basketball by averaging 83.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 324th in college basketball, allowing 97.0 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina State forces 15.1 turnovers per game (25th in college basketball) while committing 14.8 (350th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.