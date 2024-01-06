South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-3.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-3.5)
|135.5
|-160
|+132
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- South Carolina has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Mississippi State is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
South Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- Sportsbooks have made the Gamecocks' national championship odds the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).
- With odds of +40000, South Carolina has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
