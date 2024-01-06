The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also taken five games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-3.5) 135.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

South Carolina has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Mississippi State is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 Sportsbooks have made the Gamecocks' national championship odds the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).

With odds of +40000, South Carolina has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

