How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a five-game winning streak into a road contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Auburn vs Arkansas (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- South Carolina has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged away (68.3).
- At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina made more trifectas away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|W 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 94-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.