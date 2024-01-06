The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a five-game winning streak into a road contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

South Carolina has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home South Carolina put up 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged away (68.3).

At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina made more trifectas away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule