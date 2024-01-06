If you're looking for bracketology analysis of South Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-0 2-0 1 1 5

South Carolina's best wins

On December 10, South Carolina registered its signature win of the season, a 78-69 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25. Kamilla Cardoso led the way against Utah, putting up 17 points. Second on the team was Te-Hina Paopao with 15 points.

Next best wins

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 11/RPI) on November 12

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 19/RPI) on December 3

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 39/RPI) on November 30

93-62 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 50/RPI) on December 19

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 7-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

South Carolina has the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Schedule insights

South Carolina takes on the 14th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Gamecocks have 15 games remaining this season, including 15 against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

Of South Carolina's 15 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV Channel: SEC Network+

