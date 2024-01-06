2024 NCAA Bracketology: South Carolina March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of South Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000
How South Carolina ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-1
|1-0
|39
|NR
|23
South Carolina's best wins
South Carolina's best win of the season came in a 75-68 victory on November 19 over the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in the RPI. Meechie Johnson Jr. dropped a team-high 24 points with six rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Grand Canyon.
Next best wins
- 68-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 33/RPI) on January 6
- 79-77 over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on November 10
- 72-62 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on December 19
- 65-53 at home over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on November 28
- 89-67 at home over George Washington (No. 160/RPI) on December 1
South Carolina's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), South Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- According to the RPI, South Carolina has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- South Carolina faces the 215th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Gamecocks' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.
- South Carolina's upcoming schedule includes six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
South Carolina's next game
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network
