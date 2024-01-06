If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of South Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 1-0 39 NR 23

South Carolina's best wins

South Carolina's best win of the season came in a 75-68 victory on November 19 over the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31) in the RPI. Meechie Johnson Jr. dropped a team-high 24 points with six rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Grand Canyon.

Next best wins

68-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 33/RPI) on January 6

79-77 over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on November 10

72-62 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on December 19

65-53 at home over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on November 28

89-67 at home over George Washington (No. 160/RPI) on December 1

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), South Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, South Carolina has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

South Carolina faces the 215th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Gamecocks' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.

South Carolina's upcoming schedule includes six games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network

