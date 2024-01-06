SoCon Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs versus the Citadel Bulldogs is one of seven games on Saturday's college basketball slate that includes a SoCon team on the court.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
SoCon Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mercer Bears at VMI Keydets
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at VMI Keydets
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Citadel Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Samford Bulldogs at Citadel Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at UNC Greensboro Spartans
|4:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wofford Terriers at Western Carolina Catamounts
|4:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Furman Paladins at Chattanooga Mocs
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.