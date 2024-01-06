San Diego State vs. UNLV: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken three games in a row.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. UNLV matchup.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-9.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|San Diego State (-9.5)
|139.5
|-550
|+400
San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- San Diego State has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of seven out of the Aztecs' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
- UNLV has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- A total of seven Rebels games this season have hit the over.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), San Diego State is 31st in the country. It is far higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +7000, San Diego State has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.
UNLV Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Rebels' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
- UNLV's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
