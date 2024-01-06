The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken three games in a row.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. UNLV matchup.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-9.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-9.5) 139.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

San Diego State has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Aztecs' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

UNLV has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

A total of seven Rebels games this season have hit the over.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), San Diego State is 31st in the country. It is far higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +7000, San Diego State has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rebels' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

UNLV's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.