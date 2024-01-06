A pair of hot squads hit the court when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won three in a row.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS

San Diego State Stats Insights

This season, the Aztecs have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

In games San Diego State shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aztecs sit at 113th.

The Aztecs score 9.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Rebels give up (68.1).

When San Diego State scores more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 203rd.

The Rebels' 77.5 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs give up.

UNLV has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State is averaging 77.7 points per game this year at home, which is 6.4 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).

Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this season, ceding 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 in road games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, San Diego State has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has put up a 31.4% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark when playing on the road.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UNLV scored 0.3 more points per game at home (74.9) than away (74.6).

The Rebels gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

At home, UNLV drained 7.6 treys per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.7). UNLV's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (36.3%) as well.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

