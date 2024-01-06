Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Saturday's Big South slate will see the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) take the court against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian matchup.
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|Presbyterian Moneyline
|FanDuel
|UNC Asheville (-2.5)
|144.5
|-162
|+132
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends
- Presbyterian has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Blue Hose have been an underdog by 3 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- UNC Asheville has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Bulldogs' 13 games have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.