Saturday's Big South slate will see the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) take the court against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline FanDuel UNC Asheville (-2.5) 144.5 -162 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

Presbyterian has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Blue Hose have been an underdog by 3 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

UNC Asheville has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Bulldogs' 13 games have hit the over.

