Saturday's contest between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) and Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) squaring off at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 77-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 77, Presbyterian 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-3.1)

UNC Asheville (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Presbyterian has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while UNC Asheville is 3-7-0. The Blue Hose are 7-6-0 and the Bulldogs are 7-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. Presbyterian has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 contests. UNC Asheville has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose are outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (117th in college basketball) and allow 71.6 per contest (188th in college basketball).

Presbyterian averages 34.6 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 33.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Presbyterian connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (253rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

The Blue Hose average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (87th in college basketball), and allow 91.9 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

Presbyterian has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.1 per game (119th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (84th in college basketball).

