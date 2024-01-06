When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Presbyterian be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 1-1 NR NR 214

Presbyterian's best wins

Presbyterian's best win this season came on November 25 in a 65-59 victory over the Morehead State Eagles. Tilda Sjokvist, as the leading scorer in the win over Morehead State, posted 26 points, while Mara Neira was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 273/RPI) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 316/RPI) on November 22

55-46 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 331/RPI) on January 6

60-41 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 335/RPI) on December 2

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 345/RPI) on December 6

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

According to the RPI, the Blue Hose have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Presbyterian has been given the 297th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Blue Hose have no games left versus teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Presbyterian's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

