For bracketology insights around Presbyterian and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-8 1-1 NR NR 330

Presbyterian's best wins

Presbyterian beat the No. 218-ranked (according to the RPI) Citadel Bulldogs, 71-64, on November 13, which goes down as its best win of the season. Marquis Barnett tallied a team-high 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Citadel.

Next best wins

68-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on November 7

81-69 on the road over North Florida (No. 284/RPI) on November 16

68-61 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on January 3

75-71 on the road over VMI (No. 359/RPI) on December 2

78-75 over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 18

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

The Blue Hose have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

The Blue Hose have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Presbyterian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

