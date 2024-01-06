How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Indiana Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers are the 210th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.
- The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).
- Indiana has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- Ohio State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 295th.
- The Buckeyes score just 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).
- Ohio State has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.5).
- In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.2.
- In home games, Indiana drained 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.
- The Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Ohio State made fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.