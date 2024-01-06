The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Indiana shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
  • The Hoosiers are the 210th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.
  • The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).
  • Indiana has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Ohio State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 295th.
  • The Buckeyes score just 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).
  • Ohio State has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.2.
  • In home games, Indiana drained 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.
  • The Buckeyes gave up 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Ohio State made fewer triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

