The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4, on a five-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena. The matchup on Saturday, January 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-190) Blues (+155) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 35 times this season, and have finished 21-14 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Carolina's 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.

Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Blues Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 135 (4th) Goals 106 (26th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 118 (15th) 38 (1st) Power Play Goals 12 (31st) 22 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (7th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-1-3 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over seven times.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes offense's 135 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (118 total) in league action.

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +17 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.