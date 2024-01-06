Hurricanes vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4, on a five-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena. The matchup on Saturday, January 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 35 times this season, and have finished 21-14 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- Carolina's 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.
Hurricanes vs. Blues Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|135 (4th)
|Goals
|106 (26th)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|118 (15th)
|38 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (31st)
|22 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (7th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-1-3 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over seven times.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes offense's 135 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (118 total) in league action.
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +17 this season.
