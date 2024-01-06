When the Carolina Hurricanes face the St. Louis Blues at PNC Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Seth Jarvis and Pavel Buchnevich should be two of the best players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho has been a major player for Carolina this season, collecting 46 points in 36 games.

Jarvis has 14 goals and 14 assists, equaling 28 points (0.7 per game).

Andrei Svechnikov has scored nine goals and added 17 assists in 24 games for Carolina.

Antti Raanta's record is 7-5-1. He has given up 48 goals (3.56 goals against average) and racked up 283 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is a key offensive option for St. Louis, with 41 points this season, as he has recorded 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games.

With 29 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 17 assists through 35 games, Buchnevich is pivotal for St. Louis' offense.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has nine goals and 18 assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 7-6-0 on the season, giving up 32 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassing 328 saves with a .911% save percentage (22nd in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.86 26th 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 4th 33.3 Shots 30.5 17th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 4th 28.15% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 9th 82.68% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.