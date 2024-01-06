The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 353rd.

The Hoyas record 72.7 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blue Demons allow.

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 76.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.1% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

This season, DePaul has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 83rd.

The Blue Demons' 66.1 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas allow.

When DePaul gives up fewer than 72.7 points, it is 3-2.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

At home, Georgetown is scoring 15.3 more points per game (77.1) than it is in away games (61.8).

The Hoyas surrender 72.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.5 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Georgetown has fared better at home this season, making 8.9 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, DePaul averaged nine more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (66.4).

At home, the Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.4.

At home, DePaul sunk 9.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Butler L 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/22/2023 @ Marquette L 81-51 Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 Creighton L 77-60 Capital One Arena 1/6/2024 DePaul - Capital One Arena 1/9/2024 Seton Hall - Capital One Arena 1/14/2024 @ UConn - XL Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule