Saturday's contest between the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Georgetown securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, DePaul 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-5.5)

Georgetown (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Georgetown is 5-8-0 against the spread this season compared to DePaul's 4-8-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoyas are 6-7-0 and the Blue Demons are 5-7-0. In the last 10 games, Georgetown is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall while DePaul has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 72.7 points per game (245th in college basketball) and giving up 72.6 (222nd in college basketball).

Georgetown pulls down 36.4 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) compared to the 35.4 of its opponents.

Georgetown hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (103rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.9% rate.

The Hoyas rank 258th in college basketball by averaging 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 224th in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

Georgetown has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (276th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (238th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, and are giving up 76.2 per contest to rank 299th in college basketball.

The 30.8 rebounds per game DePaul accumulates rank 353rd in the nation, 5.3 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents grab.

DePaul knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (270th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (164th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.

DePaul has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 10.7 it forces (296th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.