Furman vs. Chattanooga January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Furman vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|74th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|85.6
|16th
|122nd
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|80.3
|344th
|60th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|8th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|10.2
|15th
|119th
|14.5
|Assists
|18.6
|12th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
