When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Furman be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 0-0 NR NR 245

Furman's best wins

Furman's best win this season came on December 14 in a 73-47 victory against the Elon Phoenix. That signature victory over Elon featured a team-leading 21 points from Jada Session. Niveya Henley, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-63 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 273/RPI) on December 31

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 277/RPI) on November 14

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 301/RPI) on November 29

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 331/RPI) on November 7

67-43 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on December 21

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Based on the RPI, the Paladins have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Furman has been handed the 21st-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Paladins' 14 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

In terms of Furman's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Furman's next game

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Furman Paladins

Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Furman Paladins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

