2024 NCAA Bracketology: Furman Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Furman be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Furman ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|245
Furman's best wins
Furman's best win this season came on December 14 in a 73-47 victory against the Elon Phoenix. That signature victory over Elon featured a team-leading 21 points from Jada Session. Niveya Henley, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 73-63 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 273/RPI) on December 31
- 71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 277/RPI) on November 14
- 73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 301/RPI) on November 29
- 71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 331/RPI) on November 7
- 67-43 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on December 21
Furman's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-1
- Based on the RPI, the Paladins have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Furman has been handed the 21st-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Paladins' 14 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.
- In terms of Furman's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Furman's next game
- Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Furman Paladins
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
