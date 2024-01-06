The Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) aim to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Mocs have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Furman has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 238th.
  • The Paladins score an average of 83.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 72.6 the Mocs allow.
  • Furman is 6-5 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Furman is putting up 86.5 points per game, 3.3 more than it is averaging away (83.2).
  • At home the Paladins are allowing 70.0 points per game, 21.0 fewer points than they are on the road (91.0).
  • At home, Furman sinks 8.2 treys per game, 3.0 fewer than it averages away (11.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.7%) than on the road (36.6%) as well.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Presbyterian W 76-61 Timmons Arena
12/30/2023 Anderson (SC) L 79-74 Timmons Arena
1/3/2024 @ UNC Greensboro L 79-68 Greensboro Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/10/2024 Citadel - Timmons Arena
1/13/2024 East Tennessee State - Timmons Arena

