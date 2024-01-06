The Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) aim to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Mocs have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Furman has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Paladins are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 238th.

The Paladins score an average of 83.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 72.6 the Mocs allow.

Furman is 6-5 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman Home & Away Comparison

At home Furman is putting up 86.5 points per game, 3.3 more than it is averaging away (83.2).

At home the Paladins are allowing 70.0 points per game, 21.0 fewer points than they are on the road (91.0).

At home, Furman sinks 8.2 treys per game, 3.0 fewer than it averages away (11.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.7%) than on the road (36.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Upcoming Schedule