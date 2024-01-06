The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It tips at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

In games Florida shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.

The Gators average 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).

Florida has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats put up 17.4 more points per game (91.1) than the Gators give up (73.7).

Kentucky has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida fared better when playing at home last year, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Gators played better in home games last season, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 away from home.

In home games, Florida drained 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

At home, Kentucky knocked down 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule