Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Blues on January 6?
Will Dmitry Orlov find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Orlov stats and insights
- In two of 39 games this season, Orlov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Orlov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|15:06
|Away
|W 6-2
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Hurricanes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
