The Creighton Bluejays' (10-3) Big East schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons allow their opponents to score (67.6).

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.

DePaul is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.

The 77.4 points per game the Blue Demons record are 13.2 more points than the Bluejays allow (64.2).

DePaul has a 9-5 record when scoring more than 64.2 points.

When Creighton gives up fewer than 77.4 points, it is 9-2.

This year the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays concede.

The Bluejays' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.8 higher than the Blue Demons have conceded.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena 12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI) 1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center 1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

Creighton Schedule