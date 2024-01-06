Saturday's contest between the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) matching up at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Last time out, the Blue Demons lost 72-65 to Providence on Wednesday.

The Blue Demons enter this matchup on the heels of a 72-65 loss to Providence on Wednesday. The Bluejays' most recent outing was a 94-50 loss to UConn on Wednesday. In the loss, Katlyn Gilbert led the Blue Demons with 25 points. Emma Ronsiek's team-leading 13 points paced the Bluejays in the losing effort.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons notched their best win of the season on December 5, when they secured a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Demons are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most losses.

DePaul has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

DePaul has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (eight).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 29) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 200) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 209) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 258) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 265) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Bluejays claimed their best win of the season, an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who are a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

Creighton has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 20) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 49) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 77.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (259th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.

DePaul's offense has been worse in Big East tilts this season, averaging 67.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.4 PPG.

The Blue Demons are averaging 80.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (71.3).

In 2023-24, DePaul is ceding 64.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 70.8.

The Blue Demons have been racking up 76.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and conceding 64.2 per contest, 184th in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential.

In 2023-24, Creighton has averaged 62.3 points per game in Big East play, and 73.1 overall.

At home the Bluejays are putting up 70.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (77.8).

At home, Creighton allows 63 points per game. On the road, it allows 72.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.