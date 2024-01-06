The Troy Trojans (4-8) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score an average of 76 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 73.3 the Chanticleers give up.

Troy has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

Coastal Carolina's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 76 points.

The Chanticleers average 67.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.5 the Trojans give up.

Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.

When Troy allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.

The Chanticleers shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

The Trojans' 39 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Chanticleers have conceded.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Deaja Richardson: 16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97)

16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97) Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG% Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

