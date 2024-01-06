How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (4-8) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans score an average of 76 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 73.3 the Chanticleers give up.
- Troy has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
- Coastal Carolina's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 76 points.
- The Chanticleers average 67.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.5 the Trojans give up.
- Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.
- When Troy allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.
- The Chanticleers shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
- The Trojans' 39 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Chanticleers have conceded.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Deaja Richardson: 16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97)
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG%
- Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Michigan State
|L 105-66
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 81-73
|First National Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Southern Miss
|W 88-71
|HTC Center
|1/6/2024
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
|1/10/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|HTC Center
|1/13/2024
|Marshall
|-
|HTC Center
