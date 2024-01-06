The Troy Trojans (4-8) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans score an average of 76 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 73.3 the Chanticleers give up.
  • Troy has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
  • Coastal Carolina's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 76 points.
  • The Chanticleers average 67.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.5 the Trojans give up.
  • Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.
  • When Troy allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.
  • The Chanticleers shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.
  • The Trojans' 39 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Chanticleers have conceded.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Deaja Richardson: 16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (28-for-97)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 40.2 FG%
  • Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Michigan State L 105-66 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas State L 81-73 First National Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Southern Miss W 88-71 HTC Center
1/6/2024 Troy - HTC Center
1/10/2024 Old Dominion - HTC Center
1/13/2024 Marshall - HTC Center

