Saturday's Sun Belt slate will see the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) take the court against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-10.5)
|149.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-9.5)
|149.5
|-700
|+470
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Louisiana has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.
