The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt foes at Cajundome, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.2% the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Coastal Carolina has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers rank 13th.
  • The Chanticleers put up 7.4 more points per game (78.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.3).
  • When it scores more than 71.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).
  • The Chanticleers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (79.9) last season.
  • At home, Coastal Carolina sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-82 HTC Center
12/30/2023 Troy L 72-65 HTC Center
1/4/2024 @ Texas State W 71-63 Strahan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
1/11/2024 Appalachian State - HTC Center
1/13/2024 Old Dominion - HTC Center

