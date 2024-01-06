The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt foes at Cajundome, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.2% the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Coastal Carolina has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers rank 13th.

The Chanticleers put up 7.4 more points per game (78.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.3).

When it scores more than 71.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (68.7).

The Chanticleers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (79.9) last season.

At home, Coastal Carolina sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (6.5). Coastal Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule