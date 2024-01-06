Can we expect Coastal Carolina to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Coastal Carolina ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 1-2 NR NR 179

Coastal Carolina's best wins

Coastal Carolina beat the Chattanooga Mocs (No. 100-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 53-49 win on December 20 -- its best victory of the season. The leading scorer against Chattanooga was Zaria Hurston, who compiled 10 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

88-71 at home over Southern Miss (No. 206/RPI) on January 3

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 245/RPI) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 277/RPI) on November 22

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 316/RPI) on November 26

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on November 15

Coastal Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Coastal Carolina is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Coastal Carolina has the 185th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Chanticleers' upcoming schedule features no games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Coastal Carolina's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Coastal Carolina's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

