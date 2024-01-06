For bracketology insights on Clemson and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Clemson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-2 NR NR 130

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson's best wins

Clemson's signature win of the season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team (No. 19), according to the RPI. Clemson secured the 80-64 home win on December 7. Amari Robinson led the charge against Duke, putting up 22 points. Next on the team was Dayshanette Harris with 15 points.

Next best wins

73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 122/RPI) on December 22

92-66 over UAPB (No. 135/RPI) on November 26

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 232/RPI) on November 12

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 241/RPI) on December 19

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 265/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Clemson has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Clemson has drawn the 63rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Tigers have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at Clemson's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Clemson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.