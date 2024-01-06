What are Clemson's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-2 16 16 7

Clemson's best wins

On December 6, Clemson picked up its signature win of the season, a 72-67 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are a top 50 team (No. 23), according to the RPI. That signature win against South Carolina included a team-best 21 points from PJ Hall. Joseph Girard III, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-77 on the road over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on November 28

85-68 at home over Boise State (No. 60/RPI) on November 19

74-66 over TCU (No. 99/RPI) on December 9

68-65 over Davidson (No. 100/RPI) on November 12

79-70 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 109/RPI) on December 3

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Clemson has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

The Tigers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Clemson has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Clemson has to manage the 17th-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tigers have 15 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Clemson has 17 games remaining this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN Networks

