The Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-3.5) 159.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-3.5) 158.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Tigers' 13 games have hit the over.

North Carolina has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Tar Heels' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Clemson is 33rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 24th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the fifth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the start to +7500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship.

