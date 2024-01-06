The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) look to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
  • Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 94th.
  • The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
  • Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.
  • The Tar Heels' 85.0 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.
  • North Carolina is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Clemson is scoring 87.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.0 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (80.8).
  • The Tigers are ceding 66.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (80.3).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Clemson has performed better in home games this year, draining 10.2 threes per game with a 43.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in road games.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.2.
  • At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina drained fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) too.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh W 70-57 Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 Syracuse - Dean Smith Center

