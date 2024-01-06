The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) look to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.

Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 94th.

The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).

Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.

The Tar Heels' 85.0 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.

North Carolina is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson is scoring 87.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.0 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (80.8).

The Tigers are ceding 66.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (80.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Clemson has performed better in home games this year, draining 10.2 threes per game with a 43.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in road games.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.2.

At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina drained fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) too.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum 1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule