How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) look to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- TCU vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Providence vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- Kentucky vs Florida (TBA ET | January 1)
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
- Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 94th.
- The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
- Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.
- The Tar Heels' 85.0 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.
- North Carolina is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Clemson is scoring 87.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.0 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (80.8).
- The Tigers are ceding 66.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (80.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, Clemson has performed better in home games this year, draining 10.2 threes per game with a 43.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in road games.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.2.
- At home, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina drained fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 70-57
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Dean Smith Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.