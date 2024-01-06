Saturday's contest that pits the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) versus the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Clemson. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.5)

Clemson (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to North Carolina's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Tigers are 9-3-0 and the Tar Heels are 7-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Clemson has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 contests. North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 82.2 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (172nd in college basketball). They have a +144 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11 points per game.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It records 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 95th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6 per contest.

Clemson hits 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.7 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

The Tigers average 106.3 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while giving up 92 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

Clemson loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while its opponents average nine.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.