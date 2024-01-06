Saturday's game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.5)

Clemson (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to North Carolina's 7-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 9-3-0 and the Tar Heels are 7-5-0. Over the past 10 games, Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game (scoring 82.2 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 71.2 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential overall.

Clemson is 95th in college basketball at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Clemson hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8.0). It is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Tigers rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 238th in college basketball, allowing 92.0 points per 100 possessions.

Clemson has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.2 per game (55th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.0 (355th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 85.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per outing (202nd in college basketball). They have a +169 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.

North Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It collects 39.4 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9.

North Carolina hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

North Carolina wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 9.8 (41st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

